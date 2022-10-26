Damien Duff “hates” League of Ireland mentality around fixtures

Damien Duff “hates” League of Ireland mentality.

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff has said that he “hates” what he sees as a League of Ireland mentality towards fixture congestion.

Duff’s side drew 1-1 with UCD on Monday, in what was their third game in eight days, after a draw away to Derry City on Friday and an FAI Cup victory over Waterford the previous Sunday.

Damien Duff okay with Monday fixtures.

The Shels performance on Monday was fairly flat, to use Duff’s own words, and the Tolka Park crowd was smaller than usual.

Asked whether the long trip back from Derry on Friday had affected his side, Duff strongly rejected that theory, as he raged against those who complain about having to play on Monday nights.

“That’s what elite football is,” said the former Ireland winger. “Everyone talks about Mondays in Ireland. People say ‘we played Friday, we have to go again Monday. Everything is a slog’.

“Look at England, look at Christmas, look at the Champions League, you play three games a week all year.

“Every other league in the world does it. I hate that mentality and it’s not aiming it at the lads, I hate it from the league. I don’t accept it as an excuse that Monday was a hangover from Derry.”

League of Ireland.

In terms of getting anything out of their first campaign back in the top flight, Shelbourne don’t have much left to play for.

With two games left, they know that they will finish somewhere between sixth and eighth place, a long way down from European qualification but clear of relegation danger.

This may partly explain the smaller crowd against UCD, although the weather and the fact it was on a Monday and will have had something to do with that, despite Duff’s protests.

Looking ahead, Shels fans are sure to be present in huge numbers and in full voice at the Aviva Stadium on November 13th, when they face Derry in the FAI Cup Final.

