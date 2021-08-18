“My story at Real Madrid has been written.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has put to rest transfer rumours that he is returning to Real Madrid, insisting that his story at the Spanish club “has been written”.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 36-year-old Juventus forward said that the frivolous way in which his future is being discussed is disrespectful to the clubs involved, as well as other players and staff.

Ronaldo, who was top scorer in Serie A last season, has 12 months remaining on his contract at Juventus but has expressed no desire to leave.

You can read Ronaldo’s full statement below.

“Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position.

“More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff.

“My story at Real Madrid has been written. It’s been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines. It’s in the Museum at the Bernabeu Stadium and it’s also in the minds of every fan of the club. And beyond what I achieved, I remember that in those nine years I had a relationship of deep affection and respect for “merengue afición”, an affection and respect that I retain to this day, and that I will always cherish. I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts, and I will have them in mine.

“As well as this most recent episode in Spain, there have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different Leagues, with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth.

“I’m breaking my silence now to say that I can’t allow people to keep playing around with my name. I remain focused on my career and in my work, committed and prepared for all the challenges that I have to face. Everything else? Everything else is just talk.”

Ronaldo has been linked with a host of clubs this summer but he seems certain to stay put at Juventus, tasked with an even more important role in revitalising the Italian giants.

Be it a return to boyhood club Sporting Lisbon, a move Ronaldo’s own mother suggested was a possibility, or another shot at the English Premier League with Manchester United, the 36-year-old has been subject to much transfer talk.

Earlier this week, Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport reported Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has offered his star client to English champions Manchester City, while Spanish TV show El Chiringuito claimed a return to Real Madrid could happen.

However, Real coach Carlo Ancelotti distanced the club from a move for the forward who won four Champions League winners medals in the Spanish capital.

“Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend and he has all my love and respect,” Ancelotti tweeted on Tuesday. “I have never considered signing him. We look forward.”

