Cristiano Ronaldo is already changing the eating habits of his Manchester United teammates, according to Lee Grant, the Red Devils goalkeeper.

Ronaldo follows a famously strict diet that consists of seafood, chicken, fruit and vegetables and he is incredibly disciplined. The Portuguese forward does not drink fizzy drinks or eat sugary sweets and he certainly doesn’t eat dessert after his dinner, as his new teammates discovered on Friday night.

Ahead of Man United’s 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Saturday, where Ronaldo scored twice, the squad stayed together at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester and had an evening meal together.

According to Grant, the former Real Madrid forward did not eat any dessert after his meal. As a result, the other Man United players didn’t sample any dessert either, despite normally having one when the team has dinner together.

“To give you one instance of the impact he is having on the group, this was Friday night in the hotel,” Grant told talkSPORT.

“So, as you guys will be aware, you finish your dinner and usually on a Friday night you’ve got some cheat stuff out.

“You’ve got some apple crumble and custard or you’ve got a bit of brownie and cream.

“I’ll tell you now, not one player touched the apple crumble and custard, not one player went up for that brownie because everybody was sat down.

“One of the lads said to me, ‘What has Cristiano got on his plate?’ Obviously, it is the cleanest, most healthy plate you can imagine…

“And it just cracked me up how not one single player dared get up and have that junk food that was laid out.”

Grant was then asked what exactly did Ronaldo eat in the hotel on Friday night. “I’ll tell you one of his plates, he had several,” the goalkeeper said.

“One of them was quinoa, avocado and a couple of boiled eggs. Listen, this guy is in incredible shape.

“He’s actually got the second-best body behind me now at the club – and that’s saying something, so fair play to him!”

Man United players adapt to Ronaldo.

Grant was clearly in a humorous mood during the conversation and his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has moved to clarify some of the goalkeeper’s comments in his pre-Champions League press conference this evening.

“That’s obviously a joke by Granty in a setting with some mates and ex-players, it’s not like we’re linked with junk food and Cristiano changed it,” Solskjaer said.

Ahead of the new Premier League season, a photo leaked on social media of the Man United squad’s order for a three-course meal. Out of the 24 players in attendance, 21 ordered a dessert.

So, it seems the Man United players are already changing their habits in a bid to impress the Portuguese forward.

