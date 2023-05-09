Cork City invite applications for Men’s First Team Manager position

Cork City invite applications for manager position.

Cork City have invited applications for the position of Men’s First Team Manager, which has been vacant since Colin Healy stepped down from the role last week.

It’s been an eventful couple of weeks at Turner’s Cross, with Healy’s resignation coming just a day after the appointment of Liam Buckley as Sporting Director.

In an ad posted to their website on Tuesday evening, the Rebels stated the following:

‘Cork City Football Club wish to recruit a permanent men’s first team manager.

‘The club is inviting applications for the role no later than 5 pm on Monday, 15th of May. Those expressing an interest must hold a valid UEFA Pro-Licence (or equivalent) or be currently participating in the UEFA Pro-Licence course.’

The criteria for successful applicants is laid out as follows:

Relevant managerial experience in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland or similar level.

Ability to work with the club’s Sporting Director to recruit new players and integrate them into the first team squad.

Comprehensive knowledge of the League of Ireland and local game.

Strong communication, leadership and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work with all areas of the club

Healy’s last act as manager was overseeing a 5-0 defeat to Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Bank Holiday Monday, a game after which the former Ireland international was strongly critical of the officials, following the first-half sending off of Ally Gilchrist.

Upon confirming Buckley’s arrival last week, Cork stated that the former St. Patrick’s Athletic manager ‘will focus primarily on player recruitment, along with supporting management on all football-related matters’ in his new Sporting Director role.

Club Statement: Colin Healy. Cork City FC wish to confirm that Colin Healy has stepped down as manager of the club’s men’s first team. Following discussions with the club, Colin will leave his role with immediate effect. As a player, Colin made over 170 league appearances in… pic.twitter.com/rEOnecUeos — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) May 3, 2023

Buckley took temporary charge for Cork’s 3-2 SSE Airtricity Premier Division defeat to his former club last Friday, alongside existing staff Richie Holland and Liam Kearney.

The newly-promoted club are currently second-from-bottom in the Premier Division table and are on a run of five consecutive defeats.

They travel to Dundalk this coming Friday, with the hosts unbeaten in five games since losing 1-0 to Cork City on Easter Monday.

