Conor McGregor deletes tweets after Paul McGrath brands him a “bully”

Paul McGrath brands Conor McGregor a “bully.”

Conor McGregor has deleted a number of tweets after been branded a “bully” by Paul McGrath, for comments made towards comedian PJ Gallagher.

McGrath leapt to the defence of Gallagher on Sunday evening, after McGregor had mocked the Dubliner over his recent mental health struggles.

Paul McGrath defends PJ Gallagher.

“@pjgallagher you little sad pox of a thing,” posted McGregor in the early hours of Saturday morning, adding: “Sit up right and smile for a change will you, you sad c*** hahahaha and you’re crying in the paper bout depression, posture like a prawn.”

This was followed up on Sunday with a picture of bloodied UFC star Donald Cerrone, along with a caption which said “Pj walking home,” which was retweeted by Gallagher along with the words “a threat?”

As Gallagher was met with a wave of support, McGrath stepped in on Sunday evening to post the words “Pj take no notice of bullies, you’re loved by everyone. Whatever you do don’t let him get the better of ya pal, stay well. Top Man.”

Pj take no notice of bullies, you’re loved by everyone. Whatever you do don’t let him get the better of ya pal 🇮🇪 stay well Top Man 👍🏼 @pjgallagher @TheNotoriousMMA — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) December 18, 2022

Conor McGregor’s response.

Bizarrely, McGregor responded to the legendary Ireland footballer by saying “Paul, you English man!,” but this tweet has since been deleted, along with a number of others.

It was McGrath who had the last word, by referring to his own god-like status among Irish sports fans.

“Conor you need to find GOD and when you do knock on my door I will have the kettle on for ya… my good friend,” posted the ex-Manchester United and Aston Villa man.

Conor you need to find GOD and when you do knock on my door I will have the kettle on for ya… my good friend 🇮🇪 — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) December 18, 2022

PJ Gallagher.

McGrath’s classy defence of a man who has been struggling is in stark contrast to the attitude of McGregor, who has taken the option to punch down, and not for the first time.

Gallagher appeared on The Late Late Show recently to discuss his stay with St. Patrick’s Mental Health Services in Dublin as he deals with mental illness.

“Today is one year exactly since I was admitted into St Pats with mental illness,” posted Gallagher on Sunday.

Today is one year exactly since I was admitted into St Pats with mental illness. This pic in @radionova100 was the last one taken before I went in. Absolutely torn up inside and scared out of my shite of what was gonna happen next. Today I’ve never felt better in my life. pic.twitter.com/Zqx8QCepfn — PJ Gallagher (@pjgallagher) December 18, 2022

“This pic in @radionova100 was the last one taken before I went in. Absolutely torn up inside and scared out of my shite of what was gonna happen next. Today I’ve never felt better in my life.”

While making light of McGregor’s “prawn” comparison, Gallagher thanked everyone who supported him, posting “You’re all dead on and hilarious. Thank you.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human: