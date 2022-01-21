Key stats as Chelsea face off against Spurs in Stamford Bridge

Pundit Arena, in association with NOW and Stats Perform, are bringing you all the match facts you need to know ahead of a busy weekend in the Premier League.

One of the biggest ties of the round sees Chelsea welcome Tottenham to Stamford Bridge on Sunday with kick off set for 4.30pm.

Chelsea have won five of their last six league games against Spurs (D1), keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Tottenham have won just one of their last 31 away league games against Chelsea (D10 L20), winning 3-1 in April 2018 with current boss Antonio Conte in charge of the Blues that day.

Tottenham have lost 13 of their 17 away games in all competitions against reigning European champions (W2 D2), with those victories coming at Nottingham Forest in November 1980 (3-0) and Liverpool in March 1985 (1-0).

Chelsea have already won three games against Tottenham in all competitions this season, including twice this month in the EFL Cup semi-final. The last Premier League team to win four games against an opponent in a single campaign were Manchester City against West Ham in 2013-14, while the last to win three games in the same month against an opponent were Aston Villa against Blackburn in January 2010.

Tottenham have failed to score in each of their last five meetings with Chelsea in all competitions, with their goalless run against the Blues currently standing at 457 minutes since Erik Lamela’s strike in September 2020. They’ve never gone six games without a goal against an opponent in their history.

Chelsea have earned 498 points from their 271 Premier League London derby matches, and victory here would see them become the first side to reach 500 points in the history of the competition.

Tottenham have won their last two Premier League London derbies, having lost five in a row before this. They last had a longer winning run in such games between February and November 2018 (7).

Chelsea have drawn each of their last three Premier League home games – they’ve not gone four without a win at Stamford Bridge in the competition since a run of five under Guus Hiddink between March and May 2016.

No manager to have previously taken charge of Chelsea in the Premier League has won against the Blues at Stamford Bridge in the competition (D7 L13). Spurs boss Antonio Conte will be the eighth different manager to try, with each of the last three losing on their first attempt (Mourinho, Benítez, Ancelotti).

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored 39 goals in 65 Premier League London derby matches, second only to Thierry Henry (43) in the history of the competition. However, he’s netted just once in his last seven such league games, doing so against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.

