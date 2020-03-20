Charlie Austin Has Detailed His Experience After Contracting COVID-19

Charlie Austin has revealed that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and has detailed his experience fighting the illness.

The West Bromwich Albion centre-forward warned others not to take the condition lightly.

Austin said that his temperature reached 39.7 degrees Celcius and he experienced cold sweats. He described the last week fighting the illness as “intense” and described COVID-19 as “extremely” serious.

Austin said he may have picked up Coronavirus at the Cheltenham Festival, which he attended last Tuesday. Over 250,000 people attended the horse racing festival across four days.

The former Queens Park Rangers and Southampton forward is 30.

“Before I started feeling the symptoms on Saturday I was on the phone to my wife Bianca’s mother and I said to her that I hoped if anyone in our family got it that it would be me,” Austin told The Telegraph.

“I felt like I was fit and healthy and I could handle it. A week later and I would say to anyone, even those in their 20s and 30s – ‘Don’t take it lightly – it’s serious’. I get that people who haven’t got it are going about their lives.

“Last week, I was living my life. Not that I didn’t take coronavirus seriously, but this is extremely serious and we should take it that way.”

So far, no one from the West Brom squad have tested positive for the illness. Austin is currently recuperating at home, in self-isolation away from his family. He will remain until self-isolation until next Saturday.

To clarify, doctor said my symptoms were consistent with coronavirus. I was not tested (as has been inaccurately reported elsewhere). As per majority with Covid-19 symptoms, I immediately self-isolated.

This from @SamWallaceTel reports my story in detailhttps://t.co/AcmcByv5Hy — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) March 20, 2020

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday, before the Premier League suspended play last Friday.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odi has also tested positive. However, unlike Austin, both experienced mild symptoms.