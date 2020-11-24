Kick-start the Champions League week with this tricky quiz

Brought to you by

Following the international break, the UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday with a feast of fixtures to look forward to.

Round four of the Champions League group stages kicks off in France with Chelsea taking on Rennes in the hope of extending their lead at the top of Group E.

Also on Tuesday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United will be hoping for redemption when they once again face Istanbul Basaksehir, this time in Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Barcelona travel to take on Dynamo Kyiv while Dortmund welcome Club Brugge.

On Wednesday, reigning champions Bayern Munich face off against Salzburg while Manchester City look to extend their dominance over Olympiacos. Also this week, Liverpool will be hoping to make it two wins from two against Atalanta following their impressive 5-0 win in round three.

Before the action gets underway on Tuesday evening, let’s test your Champions League knowledge with this tricky quiz.

If the quiz isn’t displaying for you properly, click here.

Players to Watch in Round Four

Diogo Jota has been the name on the lips of all Liverpool fans since he signed from Wolves in September. The 23-year-old made an immediate impression on the Champions League scene for the Reds, coming off the bench against Ajax to show his star quality in attack. His first goal in the competition came in the second round against FC Midtjylland, the club’s 10,000th goal in their history.

Earlier this month, the Portuguese star moved level at the top of this season’s Champions League goal-scoring leaderboard when he hit a hat-trick against Atalanta in the first of their clashes.

With Mo Salah likely to be missing from Liverpool’s formidable attacking unit, Jota’s current form will be pivotal for Jurgen Klopp’s side at Anfield on Wednesday.

With three goals and three assists, Alassane Plea has been the star man for Borussia Monchengladbach so far this season. Following draws against Inter Milan and Real Madrid, as well as a 6-0 hammering of Shakhtar Donetsk, the German side sit at the top of Group B and will be confident of a repeat performance against the Ukrainian team this week.

It took Plea just eight minutes to open the scoring for Borussia in that game, his first-ever Champions League goal. His second was a stunning finish into the top left-hand corner before he completed his hat-trick in the 79th minute. He was also involved in the build-up to two of their other goals.

With 10 attempts in their three games so far, Plea is definitely the danger man to keep an eye on this week.

Another Portuguese youngster who has impressed on the Champions League stage is Joao Felix. The 21-year-old is well on his way to developing into a star for Atletico Madrid this season.

Felix has already amassed six attempts on target in three games and has hit the net twice, those two goals coming in their 3–2 win over Salzburg in round two. The forward was excellent throughout that game, hitting an audacious overhead kick inside 15 minutes which hit the crossbar before his late goal proved to be the winner for Madrid.

Atletico find themselves up against Lokomotiv Moskva this week in a game that they are expected to win. With Luis Suarez a possible doubt for the game, Diego Simeone’s side will be looking to the in-form Felix to fill the gap.

