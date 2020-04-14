Five Of The Best Sports Documentaries On Amazon Prime Right Now

With the nation confined to their houses, there’s never been a better time to explore some of the best content streaming sites have to offer.

And for those of us scrambling to consume at least some semblance of sport amid its almost worldwide cancellation across the globe, the universal streaming site, Amazon, can provide some much-needed respite.

For your viewing pleasure, we’ve decided to put together five of our favourite sporting documentaries on Amazon Prime, all of which are a must-see for any sports fan desperate for action. Let’s take a look below.

_____

All or Nothing – New Zealand All Blacks

Amazon’s hugely popular ‘All or Nothing’ series decided to take a closer look at the world’s most famous international rugby team, the All Blacks.

The six-part documentary provides a fascinating insight into the preparation of the world’s most successful side. Shot in 2017, the series features the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand which ended in a dramatic series draw. It also features the All Blacks’ preparation for that season’s Rugby Championship.

The series is narrated by Taika Waititi, who directed the excellent film, ‘Hunt for the Wilderpeople’. The All Blacks, who are generally considered one of the more introverted teams in terms of showing what goes on behind the scenes, allow a camera crew to film all different facets of the team from players, coaches and backroom staff, both on and off the field.

An excellent insight which provides a good grounding in what makes the All Blacks one of the most consistently performing teams in the world.

_____

Seven Games From Glory: The Official Film of 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan

This film documenting the story of the FIFA World Cup’s first visit to Asia is a trip down memory lane for Irish football fans, however, whether those are good or bad memories depends on where you fall on the great debate of Saipan.

Irish footballing matters aside, the 2002 World Cup was viewed as an overriding success with plenty of interesting sub-plots. There was, of course, South Korea’s historic run to the semi-finals of the tournament they hosted and their extra-time defeat of Italy en route.

There was also the story of Brazilian superstar, Ronaldo, who finished the tournament’s top scorer with eight goals including two in their final victory over Germany despite barely having played the age for two years.

Ronaldo’s tournament was one hell of a redemption story as not only did he battle back from a litany of injuries but he also put to bed the ghosts of 1998 where, despite winning the Golden Ball award as the tournament’s best player, Ronaldo’s legacy centred on his lacklustre performance in Brazil’s final defeat to France after the star striker suffered a seizure just hours before the final.

Grade A nostalgia viewing here from FIFA. A must watch for football fans.

_____

Class of 92

Man United fans will love this [they’ve probably already seen it], however, the Class of 92 is a story that fans of any club and indeed any sport can enjoy given that it is unlikely that we will see anything like it in any sport again.

After years of struggle and nearly losing his job, Alex Ferguson finally turned Man United’s fortunes around with two League titles and two FA Cup crowns in the early nineties, including a double-winning season in 1993/1994.

However, much to the surprise of everybody, Ferguson ripped apart the heart of his double-winning side selling key players, Paul Ince, Mark Hughes and Andrei Kanchelskis. Without providing any cover in their positions, Ferguson turned to unproven academy graduates; Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and the Neville brothers, Phil and Gary to usher in a new era of dominance for the club.

The rest, as they say, is history.

_____

Take Us Home: Leeds United

An in-depth look at Leeds United’s 2018-2019 season, their first under iconic Argentinian manager Marcelo Bielsa, Take Us Home is arguably the finest of the behind the scenes football club documentaries that has sprung up in recent times.

In a similar style to Sunderland Till I Die, this doc focuses on the role of the football club on the city of Leeds and how significant it truly is.

The ending is brilliant, in the cruelest fashion. While the January transfer deadline day episode where the club attempt to sign Swansea’s Daniel James, is a wonderfully intrusive look at a turning point of a season.

The interviews with players and staff add personality to the series and despite the lack of Bielsa on camera, Take Us Home, is one of Amazon Prime’s finest.

_____

All or Nothing – Manchester City

The first of its kind and the blueprint in which the subsequent Sunderland and Leeds documentaries followed, All or Nothing is the story of Manchester City’s title-winning 2017/2018 campaign.

It’s slightly more refined than the aforementioned others which is partially helped by the fact that it was a season of success, but where this really succeeds is the peak inside the City dressing room and tactics meetings it provides.

There is less drama than other instalments as a whole but when it does occur it makes for fascinating television while aesthetically speaking, All or Nothing is spectacular as a whole.

A must watch for any sports fan.