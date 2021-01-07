Aston Villa v Liverpool FA Cup tie in doubt after Covid outbreak

There has reportedly been a Covid-19 outbreak at Villa’s training ground.

The FA Cup tie between Aston Villa and Liverpool on Friday night is in doubt following a Covid-19 outbreak at Villa’s training ground.

The Birmingham club closed their Bodymoor Heath facility on Thursday afternoon following a coronavirus outbreak. All of Dean Smith’s squad are now in isolation.

The FA Cup third-round tie was due to take place on Friday night at Villa park, but is now in doubt.

A Villa statement said on the matter reads:

“A large number of first-team players and staff returned positive tests after being routinely tested on Monday and immediately went into isolation.

“A second round of testing was carried out immediately and produced more positive results today.

“First-team training ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup match with Liverpool was cancelled. Discussions are ongoing between medical representatives of the club, the Football Association and the Premier League.”

