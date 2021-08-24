Bolton manager dismisses James McClean’s transfer claim

“It is false. Completely false.”

Bolton Wanderers Ian Evatt had dismissed comments made by James McClean following his move to Wigan Athletic. McClean joined Wigan last week for his second stint with the club and scored on his second debut for the Latics in a 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Ahead of his move from Stoke, the Republic of Ireland winger said that Bolton, Wigan’s local rivals, were also interested in signing him, a claim Evatt has since dismissed. McClean has yet to respond to Evatt.

James McClean: Bolton were interested in signing me before I joined Wigan.

“I know Bolton were interested but having been here before as a Wigan player, there was never, ever any chance I was going to entertain that,” McClean, 32, said.

“The Bolton one, for a lot of reasons, wasn’t something I was going to take interest in.”

However, Evatt has disputed McClean’s claim and said that Bolton had no interest in the player.

“I heard the quotes and I find it very amusing,” Evatt told The Bolton News.

“If that is the case then he needs to communicate with his agent because he didn’t stop ringing me for three weeks after I’d told him no.

“That’s the nature of the beast, it is what it is. We read what he had to say, we smiled and laughed, and maybe there’s a communication issue with the agent because after I’d told him no, he carried on ringing.

“Obviously, Bolton can’t be too bad to play for.”

A clearer look at James McClean's goal today 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/Ww90wJJ2mi — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@RepTracker) August 21, 2021

Ian Evatt: Bolton had no interest in signing McClean.

“We were never interested in James McClean,” Evatt continued.

“It was his agent trying to get him to us and whether they have used us to try and get a better deal out of Wigan, I don’t know. That is sometimes the case.

“To come out and make a statement like that… It is false. Completely false.”

McClean and Evatt may come face to face on Tuesday night as Wigan host Bolton in the Carabao Cup.

