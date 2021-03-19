Video appears to show AC Milan manager having a go at Man United coach Kieran McKenna

Pioli later said Milan deserved ‘something more’ from the tie.

Manchester United are through to the last eight of the Europa League. Having drawn 1-1 with AC Milan in the first leg, the Red Devils arrived at San Siro on Thursday knowing they needed to score.

The all-important goal arrived via the right boot of a returning Paul Pogba, who scored within three minutes of replacing Marcus Rashford at half-time to seal United’s place in the quarter-finals.

Milan could perhaps feel hard done by. Having impressed at Old Trafford last week, the Rossoneri looked the more dangerous side in the first half before United improved after the break.

And the Italian side’s boss Stefano Pioli reportedly did not take the defeat well with a video seemingly capturing him swearing in the direction of United first-team coach Kieran McKenna.

According to milanlive.it, McKenna said ‘good team’ as Pioli was walking past him on the touchline following the full-time whistle, to which the Milan boss replied: “Good team un cazzo, coglione che non sei altro, somaro! tua sorella good team, tua sorella”

That, according to Google, translates roughly as, “Good team shit, asshole you are nothing else, ass! Your sister good team, your sister.”

Speaking after the game, Pioli said via SempreMilan: It’s an elimination that we regret, in the two games we played like a great team. We had to score in the first half, our path would have changed.

“Too bad, we did a lot to get here, I think the team deserved something more and we didn’t succeed.”

“They [United] are a very strong team, last year they reached the semi-finals, they beat City. The two goals they scored were more our demerits than their quality and we had to score a goal tonight for what we did.

“I can’t blame the players, I’m very sorry we are out, we have to recover immediately, we dive into the championship and we want to do well immediately.”

United were drawn to face Granada in the quarter-final on Friday. If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side overcome their Spanish opponents, they will face either Ajax or Roma in the last four.

