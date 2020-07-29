Zlatan Ibrahimovic Has Broken New Ground With Fresh Goalscoring Record

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has broken new ground with a fresh goalscoring record after netting a brace in AC Milan’s 4-1 win over Sampdoria on Wednesday night.

The legendary Swedish striker is showing no signs of slowing down as he keeps up his remarkable goalscoring rate.

Ibrahimovic has been playing for AC Milan since January when signed a short-term deal until the end of the 2019/20 season. In that time, Ibrahimovic has scored 10 goals in eight matches in all competitions.

His latest two goals came on Wednesday night in a 4-1 win against Sampdoria. These new goals have now put him over 50 goals for AC Milan (Ibrahimovic scored 42 goals for the club in a previous stint between 2010-2012).

Now that he passed the 50 goal mark for the Rossoneri, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has broken a new record by becoming the first player to score 50 goals for both Milan clubs, AC and Inter.

Ibrahimovic scored 57 goals for Inter when he spent three years at the club between 2006-2009 before he made the switch to Barcelona.

Ibrahimovic has broken all sorts of records throughout his career and already this season, the 38-year-old secured the honour of scoring a goal in four different decades when scored his first goal of 2020.

He also became the oldest scorer in a Milan derby when he netted a consolation goal in his side’s 4-2 loss to Inter in February.