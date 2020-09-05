Yaya Toure issues apology after being kicked off star-studded Soccer Aid team

“I am very sorry for my mistake.”

Yaya Toure has issued a lengthy apology after the former Manchester City star was kicked off the World XI side which is due to take part in Sunday’s Soccer Aid charity match.

The match will see a World XI take on an England XI. The England side will be managed by Wayne Rooney alongside former Three Lions boss Sam Allardyce.

Robbie Keane, Wes Brown and Patrice Evra are just some of the names involved. It is hoped the match will generate vital funds for UNICEF and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance.

Toure was expected to play for the World XI side. However, he has since been removed from the team after sending inappropriate messages into the team’s Whatsapp group.

It is reported by the Daily Mail that Toure allegedly sent a video of pornographic nature into the WhatsApp group. This caused offence to Toure’s teammates. The 37-year-old has since been removed from any involvement in Sunday’s fixture at Old Trafford.

“I would like to apologise to everyone involved in Soccer Aid for an inappropriate joke I deeply regret,” Toure wrote on Twitter.

I made an inappropriate joke that I regret deeply and want to apologise.

“It was meant as a joke however I lacked thorough consideration for the feelings of other participants.

“That being said I deleted the jokes within minutes and I immediately apologised to all inside the group.

“We gather for a good cause and this deviates the focus of the game which is to bring everyone together to help children around the world.

“It’s sad to see an inappropriate joke I made attract the attention which should be fully devoted to the beauty of the charity game.”

Soccer Aid will be broadcast by ITV on Sunday with coverage set to begin at 6.30pm.

