Sky Sports Issue Apology To West Ham After “Factual Inaccuracies”

Sky Sports presenter Geoff Shreeves issued an apology live on The Sunday Supplement to West Ham and their co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold due to comments made on last week’s episode.

The show’s guests heavily criticised the owners for their management of the club which has seen a controversial move to the London Stadium, mid-table finishes and this season, the Hammers are languishing in the relegation zone in addition to being dumped out of the FA Cup at the hands of West Brom.

The financial commitment of Gold and Sullivan was brought into question while the comment, ‘Everyone has got their hands in the till’, looks to have caused considerable offence to the club’s owners.

Shreeves issued the following apology on the show on Sunday:

“On last week’s show, there was a discussion about West Ham. Following conversations this week between the Sunday Supplement and the club, we apologise for any factual inaccuracies made on the programme.

“Recently published accounts show that West Ham have invested heavily in the squad since their move to the new stadium, with a net spend of £240 million in the last four years, including club-record Sebastien Haller.

“They’ve spent over £1.5m on scouts in the past year and they’ve also invested £10m in the training grounds at Rush Green and Chadwell Heath. ‘In response to the claims that the appointment of Stuart Pearce was ‘vetoed’ by the board, the club say this isn’t true.

Sunday Supplement issues the following correction regarding last Sunday's show pic.twitter.com/vYVQb55z6h — Sunday Supplement (@SundaySupp) February 2, 2020

“During the discussion it was remarked that the club had a culture of ‘everyone has got their hands in the till’ – this was a reference to the level of commitment of some players and managers, and was not a suggestion of any illegality in any way.

“We apologise if this wasn’t made clear.

“It was suggested that during their time in charge of Birmingham City, David Gold and David Sullivan presided over no significant investment at St Andrews. ‘During their time at the club they invested in the redevelopment of the ground, including three new stands and 22,000 new seats.

“As a result, St Andrews has been awarded Asset of Community Value status. Sky Sports always strives for fairness and accuracy in our programming.”