Wayne Rooney will manage England for Soccer Aid charity match

England’s all-time leading goalscorer Wayne Rooney will manage his country for the upcoming Soccer Aid charity football match which is set to take place at Old Trafford next month.

Rooney will be joined by former England manager Sam Allardyce who will act as Rooney’s assistant.

Former Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman will act as goalkeeping coach.

Wayne Rooney has been given special dispensation from Derby to take a brief break from his player-coach duties to manage England for this special fixture.

“Representing your country is always a huge honour”

“Previously, I have never been able to make the dates work, but this year was obviously different,” Rooney said.

“I was enormously proud to be asked to manage the England team and although there will be no fans at the match, it is always special to go back to Old Trafford.

“Simply, representing your country is always a huge honour – and this game is no different.”

A date in September has yet to be confirmed. The match will raise vital funds for UNICEF as the Three Lions take on a World XI.

Former England internationals Kelly Smith, David James and Lianne Sanderson will be making their Soccer Aid debuts. Patrice Evra will also feature for the first time.

Yaya Toure, Wes Brown, Katie Chapman and Robbie Keane have also been confirmed to take part.

Over £38m for UNICEF has been raised by Soccer Aid since it began in 2006.

