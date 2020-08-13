Virgin Media cease supply of sports channels to Eir Sport customers

This has not gone down well.

Virgin Media have released a statement tonight where they outlined their reasoning for suspending the supply of their sports channels to eir Sport.

The timing couldn’t have been worse as many fans in Ireland were tuning in to watch the Champions League clash between RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid which is being broadcast on Virgin Media Sport.

Those who view Virgin Media Sport through an eir Sport subscription were left confused that the game wasn’t broadcast.

Virgin Media have offered an explanation as they state Eir have not paid their contract distribution licence fee.

“We have suspended our supply of Virgin Media Sport and Virgin Media Sport Extra to eir Sport because, eir has failed to pay the contracted distribution licence fee,” the statement read. “Please refer to eir’s technical support line: 1890 260 260, or contact

@eircare.”

Inevitably, this has led to widespread anger on social media as a result.

Could this not have been announced before the game actually kicked off instead of 20mins into it? Shambolic — Marty Cassells (@CassellsM) August 13, 2020

Get it together @eircare … I wasn’t really planning on watching a Mayo/Cavan rerun tonight. pic.twitter.com/4mtr3Fntx1 — Fionn Ó Ceallacháin (@fionn_o_c) August 13, 2020

This is so unprofessional. You couldn't sort this out with a bit of warning? Both of these companies treat customers with contempt — pbp O (@mouinheno) August 13, 2020

This will no doubt come as a concern for Eir customers who would have been hoping to see Champions League action over the coming 10 days.

The competition is in its closing stages with the semi-finals set to take place next week before the final on Sunday, August 23.

