Dundalk manager Vinny Perth sacked after club’s Champions League exit

Dundalk are in search of a new manager.

Dundalk have confirmed that they have sacked manager Vinny Perth after the club’s exit from the Champions League.

Dundalk lost 3-0 to Slovenian champions Celje on Wednesday night which piled pressure on the Dubliner.

This loss seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back after Dundalk suffered from some disappointing form since the season restarted in July.

We would like to thank Vinny for the hard work he has put in over the past seven-and-a-half years at Oriel Park,” the board said in a statement.

“The success that he helped bring to the club as assistant manager and, subsequently, as head coach and manager, will never be forgotten and we wish him well for the future.”

After Wednesday night’s loss which signalled their exit from the Champions League, Perth explained that he was at fault, rather than the players.

“I’ve got to look in the mirror”

“I feel I set the team up right [tonight], I feel we understood exactly who we were up against, I wouldn’t change anything,” Perth said.

“Therefore I’ve got to look in the mirror because there’s not a lot I’d change. I’d change the couple of weeks leading up to the game, and I think if Pat [Hoban] scores we probably go on to win the game. But if I’m not willing to change anything about that I’ve got to look in the mirror.

“I’m bitterly disappointed for the town of Dundalk, they’ve given so much to me and this team over the last eight years. There’s not a lot broken in this team, it doesn’t need a lot to fix it. The club and the town needs to stick with that group of players, and yes, it needs a bit of fixing, but not a lot.”

The board of Dundalk FC can confirm that manager Vinny Perth has left the club with immediate effect. We would like to thank Vinny for the hard work he has put in over the past seven-and-a-half years at Oriel Park and we wish him well for the future.https://t.co/6F43keW5Mn pic.twitter.com/pF88G0JASf — DundalkFC (@DundalkFC) August 20, 2020

Vinny Perth has been involved with Dundalk for almost eight years. First as assistant manager and then on to head coach and manager.

The club have confirmed that John Gill and Alan Reynolds will take charge of first-team affairs until further notice.

Read More About: Dundalk, irish football, Vinny Perth