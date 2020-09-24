Millwall boss provides update on Troy Parrott injury

This doesn’t sound good for Ireland or Millwall.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has provided an update on Troy Parrott after the Ireland striker suffered an injury.

Parrott is on a season-long loan with Millwall from parent club Tottenham Hotspur. And the young Dubliner would have been hoping to make a positive impression with the Championship club.

Parrott featured throughout preseason, but a quad injury he picked up saw him miss Millwall’s opening two Championship fixtures.

The striker also had to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland squad earlier this month.

Millwall’s 2-0 Carabo Cup loss against Burnley on Wednesday night was the 18-year-old’s competitive debut for the east London side.

Troy Parrott started upfront for Millwall but he only lasted 45 minutes after Rowett revealed that the young striker suffered an ankle injury early on in the match.

The Millwall manager admitted following the game that he should have taken Parrott off sooner.

Gary Rowett: I probably should have taken Troy Parrott off.

“Troy got a kick on the ankle early on and he is a young lad, desperate to play and he has been devastated to be injured because he wants to play games,” Rowett told the South London Press.

“You could see he was struggling movement-wise. He probably should have come off (earlier) or I probably should have taken him off. It doesn’t look great, but we’ll see.

“Obviously it’s a big blow for us because we haven’t scored as many goals as we’d like anyway and Troy was brought in to give us that extra quality, but at the moment he hasn’t really been available.”

Rowett then spoke about how Parrott has fitted in seamlessly with his new teammates and how he is impressed with the Dubliner’s work ethic. However, he feels that Parrott will learn a lesson from the experience.

“He’s such an honest kid, who is desperate to score goals and do well for us.

“And he’s fitted in brilliantly with the group and worked incredibly hard, so it is more frustration from his point of view.

“Even when he’s struggling he wants to stay out there, so everything he is doing is for the right reasons, but he has probably got to learn if he makes the injury worse, he will be out for longer.

“He is a bright lad and it is disappointing so far we’ve not really had him available, but hopefully it is not too serious and he will be available soon.”

Millwall have yet to confirm how long Parrott will be on the sidelines for. The striker may be a doubt for Ireland’s European Championship playoff against Slovakia on October 8.

