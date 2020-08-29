Troy Parrott scores another goal as Millwall cruise to preseason victory

Augurs well for the season ahead.

Troy Parrott has made it two goals from two appearances for Millwall as the Republic of Ireland international begins life with the south London club.

Parrott is currently on a season-long loan with Millwall from parent club Tottenham Hotspur and the 18-year-old will certainly hope to make an impression in the Championship over the coming months.

The early signs are encouraging after Parrott netted his second goal in what was just his second appearance for Millwall.

The Lions took on League Two outfit Southend United in a preseason friendly this afternoon and they cruised to a 3-0 win ahead of their Championship season opener against Stoke City on August 12th.

Troy Parrott rounded off the win with the third goal for Millwall as he latched on to the end of a Murray Wallace through ball. The young Dubliner executed a superb little dink to lift the ball over the keeper and into the net.

Parrott almost made it 4-0 soon after. However, his shot from inside the box came back off the post after he came under pressure from the Southend goalkeeper.

Ireland

Troy Parrott will hope that this goal-rich form for Millwall will increase his international opportunities. The 18-year-old was named in Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches. Ireland take on Bulgaria and Finland next week.

Parrott, of course, was a key player for the Republic of Ireland U-21s under then-manager Kenny. The new Ireland boss will certainly be familiar with what the Dubliner has to offer.

The striker has one senior international appearance to his name. He started the friendly victory over New Zealand in 2019 which yielded an assist for Ireland’s second goal.

The Republic of Ireland take on Bulgaria on Thursday at 7.45pm before facing Finland on Sunday at 5pm.

