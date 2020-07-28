Transfer News: Man United Make Bid For Sancho, Chelsea Close In On Kai Havertz & Coutinho Bides His Time

In today’s transfer news, Manchester United have made an opening bid for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Chelsea are closing in on Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz while Philippe Coutinho requests more time to make a decision on his next club.

Jadon Sancho

Now that Champions League qualification has been secured for next season, Manchester United are increasing their efforts to get Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford.

According to German publication, Bild, United have opened with an offer of £89 million for the England international but this has been rejected by Borussia Dortmund.

It is understood that Sancho is keen on a move to Old Trafford and that United will likely increase their bid for the former Manchester City man. Although Dortmund have a £109 million evaluation on the player, United hope that an increased bid will tempt Dortmund into accepting.

Kai Havertz

The Guardian is reporting that Chelsea have begun negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen over the fee for Kai Havertz.

According to the report, Leverkusen have a valuation of €90 million for the 21-year-old but Chelsea are only willing to offer €80 million. Despite the difference in evaluations between the two clubs, Chelsea are confident of a deal being agreed with negotiations set to step up in intensity this week.

Philippe Coutinho

Spanish daily sports newspaper, Sport, is reporting that Philippe Coutinho wants more time to decide whether he would like to join Arsenal this summer.

The Barcelona midfielder has been on loan with Bayern Munich this season and the report outlines that the he has been offered to a whole host of Premier League clubs but it is Arsenal, Leicester and Tottenham who are most keen on the Brazilian.

The downside for Arsenal is that they have not qualified for Europe next season unless they win the FA Cup. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen on getting Coutinho to The Emirates.

Coutinho is understood to have said no to Arsenal last week but has now asked for more time to make his decision which opens the door to a potential move to north London.

In Other News…

Jack Grealish is a target for Manchester United but it is understood that he won’t be guaranteed his place in the side if he makes a move to Old Trafford.

Chelsea will consider offers of over £50 million for their goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga while they would also be open to a long-term loan away from Stamford Bridge.

Crystal Palace will listen to offers for Wilfried Zaha and it is understood that Everton are interested.