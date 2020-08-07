Transfer news: Arsenal close to Aubameyang deal, Man United open to selling forward & Liverpool must generate funds to land top target

Liverpool will need to generate additional funds if they are to secure the services of Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara.

Elsewhere in today’s transfer news, Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for their forward Jesse Lingard while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is close to signing a new bumper contract with Arsenal.

Jesse Lingard

According to a report in The Guardian, Manchester United are open to listening to offers for their forward Jesse Lingard.

Although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a fan of Lingard, it is understood that he is deemed surplus to requirements especially considering the form of Mason Greenwood and the potential signing of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

Lingard made just nine Premier League starts for Manchester United while he scored his only goal of the campaign in their final day win over Leicester City. He scored again in their Europa League win against LASK but was taken off soon after.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is close to signing a new contract according to The Telegraph.

It is reported that Arsenal are drawing up the final draft of the contract which they expect Aubameyang to sign after advanced talks were held this week.

Aubameyang’s new contract will run until 2023, adding two years onto his current deal which expires next season. The striker is expected to earn in excess of £250,000 per week.

Thiago Alcantara

According to German publication, Kicker, Liverpool will need to raise additional funds if they are to land Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara.

The midfielder is also the subject of a move to PSG but the report states that the midfielder wants to join Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Bayern Munich have accepted that Alcantara wants to leave but it seems that Liverpool will need to generate funds through player sales if they are match Bayern’s valuation of the player.

___

Elsewhere in today’s transfer news, Roma could be interested in a permanent deal for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling and Liverpool could face competition form West Ham, Fenerbache and Real Betis for Algeria defender Aissa Mandi.