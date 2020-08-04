Transfer news: Man United edge closer to Sancho deal, Arsenal target Willian & Sanchez set for Inter switch

Liverpool could lose out on the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich as PSG are set to launch a bid for the midfielder.

Elsewhere in today’s transfer news, Manchester United are edging closer to completing a deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and Arsenal are linked to Chelsea’s Brazilian midfielder Willian.

Finally, Alexis Sanchez could finally be on his way out of Old Trafford as a permanent move to Inter Milan looks to be confirmed this week.

Jadon Sancho

According to transfer news in The Daily Mail, Manchester United are close to agreeing on personal terms with Jadon Sancho on a contract which is expected to be five years in duration.

Of course, the main aspect of this deal is agreeing upon a fee for the player. Dortmund are refusing to come down from their £108m evaluation for the player. It is hoped that an agreement on the fee can take place within the next week.

The negotiations are likely to focus on how the fee is structured – how much money is paid upfront and the frequency of instalments thereafter.

Willian

The Guardian’s transfer news is reporting that Chelsea winger Willian has held talks with Arsenal over a potential move to The Emirates.

It is understood that Willian rejected Chelsea’s offer of a new two-year deal. The Brazilian midfielder is keen on a three-year deal which Arsenal are willing to offer.

Willian is keen to stay in London. This is despite being linked to multiple clubs across Europe and in the MLS. His move potential move to Arsenal could be confirmed after Chelsea’s last-16 Champions League tie with Bayern Munich at the weekend.

Thiago Alcantara

According to The Daily Star, Liverpool could miss out on Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara as PSG are preparing a £25m bid for the player.

It is understood that Liverpool have failed to meet Bayern’s asking price for the 29-year-old. This is paving the way for PSG to clinch the deal.

The report also outlines how Liverpool are strapped for cash this summer. They are looking for bargains rather than paying out hefty fees for players.

Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez is close to signing for Inter Milan according to The Telegraph. Sanchez is currently on £560,000 per week and has two years remaining on his Manchester United contract. However, Sanchez will rip up that deal as long as he is offered a settlement by the club.

Sanchez’ potential payoff is not yet known. It is likely to be lower than the £55m in wages he would earn if he saw out his contract.

Sanchez is expected to sign a three-year deal with Inter and it could be confirmed within the next 48 hours.

In other transfer reports…

In addition to Willian, Arsenal are also keen on Philippe Coutinho of Barcelona and Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid according to The Times.

According to The Times, Chelsea will step up their efforts in signing England left-back Ben Chilwell from Leicester City. The Mirror are reporting that the deal could be a world-record fee for a defender.