Transfer News: Manchester United keen on Real Madrid duo and Manchester City prepare huge bid for La Liga defender

In today’s transfer news, Manchester United are reported to be keen on two Real Madrid players.

Elsewhere Manchester City are set to a launch a huge bid to secure the services of Atletico Madrid’s Jose Giminez.

Transfer News: Manchester United & Gareth Bale

According to a report in The Sun, Manchester United are prepared to offer a short-term deal for Gareth Bale as they are losing patience in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

According to the report, United want Bale on a season-long loan but with an option to extend that by another year.

Bale, who has two years left on his contract, would have to take a pay-cut if he was to head to Manchester and Real Madrid may also have to pay a part of it.

United’s pursuit of Sancho remains at an impasse. The club have agreed personal terms and agent fees but have yet to match the German club’s valuation of the player.

In other Sancho news, ESPN are reporting that Manchester United are fearful that waiting 12 months to sign the England youngster would allow other clubs to compete for his signature.

Transfer News: Manchester United & Sergio Reguilon

According to Spanish Sports Daily, Marca, Manchester United are in negotiations with Real Madrid over the potential signing of Sergio Reguilon.

Reguilon impressed when he was on loan with Sevilla last season. This has alerted clubs around Europe to the player’s quality.

The 23-year-old is expected to face competition at Madrid this season with Marcelo and Ferland Mendy in situ. The Spanish club are also reportedly keen on signing Marcos Acuna from Sporting CP.

Madrid want €25m for Reguilon and United are keen to buy him outright. However, Zinedine Zidane’s side are keen to include a buy-back clause for the left-back.

Transfer News: Manchester City & Jose Maria Gimenez

According to Spanish Sports Daily, AS, Manchester City have offered €89m for Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez.

There is also potential add-ons of €5m if Gimenez fulfils certain goals at the Etihad Stadium.

Atletico do not want to sell Gimenez. When club officials were made aware of City’s interest, they referred to the defender’s €120m buy-out clause.

Pep Guardiola is keen to add defensive reinforcements to his side. They will hope to claim back the Premier League title which they surrendered to Liverpool last season.

