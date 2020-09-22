Transfer News: Manchester United could secure signing of new left-back this week

United will increase their efforts this week.

In today’s transfer news, Manchester United could secure some much needed defensive reinforcements after the club conceded three goals in their loss to Crystal Palace at the weekend.

In other transfer news, both United and Real Madrid have been linked with a move for PSG’s Kylian Mbappe next summer while Everton are in talks to sign Ateltico Madrid full-back Santiago Arias.

Manchester United

According to a report in The Guardian, Porto left-back Alex Telles is hoping to secure a move to Manchester United this week in what would be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second signing of the summer transfer window.

Negotiations are said to be at an advanced stage with the release clause for the full-back set at €40m. However, United are trying to drive down the price because Telles is in his final year of his contract. United will hope to get their man for about €25m.

Telles would seem to add more of an attacking threat than Luke Shaw. The Brazilian scored 11 times and produced eight assists in the Primeira Liga last season.

Everton

According to a report in the Liverpool Echo, Everton are in talks to sign Atletico Madrid full-back Santiago Arias.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have had a busy transfer window so far as they have brought in three midfielders and a defender.

Atletico have three right-backs to choose from in the form of Kieran Trippier, Sime Vrsaljko and Arias. It seems that Arias is the man to depart after he only played in 14 league matches last season for the Madrid based club.

The Sporting Director of Atletico Andrea Berta confirmed that the club are currently speaking to three clubs over the potential sale of the 28-year-old Colombian; Roma, PSG and Everton.

In other transfer news, a report in French publication L’Equipe says that both Manchester United and Real Madrid will try to sign PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe next summer.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace have denied making a £25m bid for Liverpool and England U-21 striker Rhian Brewster.

