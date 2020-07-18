Transfer News: Manchester United Close In On Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of England international and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho according to a report in The Sun.

According to the report, the 20-year-old had decided that his preference among numerous interested clubs is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The only stumbling block is that of agreeing a fee with the German club but it is being reported that United are close to agreeing to a fee somewhere in the region of £100 million.

Todd Cantwell

Which Norwich’s relegation from the Premier League confirmed, there will be a bit of a player exodus at Carrow Road and Todd Cantwell looks to be a player in demand as Newcastle United and Leicester City register their interest.

According to The Daily Mail, Leicester and Newcastle are keen on the 22-year-old who has been the subject of links from Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the past.

Thiago Alcantara

According to the multiple reports, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sanctioned the move for Bayern Munich midfielder, Thiago Alcantara.

It is understood that Klopp wants to reinforce his midfield options ahead of next season where he will hope to defend the Premier League title and have another crack at the Champions League. Alcantara looks open to a move away from the Allianz Arena after he pulled out of negotiations for a new contract at the German club.

Alcantara’s contract runs out in 2021 so Bayern Munich may be open to a deal in the next few weeks rather than see him leave for nothing next year.

___

Elsewhere, Newcastle are keeping tabs on Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn according to The Daily Star. Steve Bruce will likely make a move for the 25-year-old Scot if Villa are relegated from the Premier League.