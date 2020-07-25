Transfer News: Man Utd Eye Kingsley Coman, Brighton Favourites For Adam Lallana & Zaha Set For Palace Exit

In today’s transfer news, Manchester United eye Kingsley Coman as a potential summer signing, Brighton emerge as favourites for Adam Lallana’s signature and Wilfried Zaha looks set to depart Crystal Palace.

Kingsley Coman

Manchester United have held talks with French international and Bayern Munich winger, Kingsley Coman. The Athletic reports that United are close to capturing Coman who they deem as a back-up option to their number one target, Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund.

It is understood that United’s opening bid for Sancho will be way off Dortmund’s £100 million evaluation, so the pursuit of Coman has taken place if a deal with Sancho cannot be agreed.

Coman has struggled for his place with the German champions this season and it is reported that he would be keen on a move to Old Trafford.

The Atheltic report that the deal could be a loan initially with an option to buy. Bayern’s signing of Leroy Sane will also likely lead to less game time for Coman.

Adam Lallana

Brighton have emerged as favourites to sign Adam Lallana according to a report in The Telegraph.

Lallana has already entered talks with Brighton boss Graham Potter with the midfielder leaving Anfield on a free transfer.

According to the report, the style of football was always going to influence Lallana’s decision and with Brighton playing a more expansive game under Potter, this seems to have contributed to the 32-year-old’s decision.

Sergio Romero

Leeds United and Everton are keen on signing Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero according to ESPN.

Everton are keen to provide competition for Jordan Pickford while Leeds are currently drawing up their transfer plans as they prepare for their first season back in the Premier League in 16 years.

Romero is currently number two to David De Gea at Old Trafford but with Dean Henderson expected to provide competition with the Spanish goalkeeper next season, Romero could find himself further down the pecking order.

___

In other transfer news, Wilfried Zaha has been given permission to leave Selhurst Park in the summer if a club can meet the valuation they have for the player according to The Times.