Transfer News: Man Utd In Three-Way Battle For Highly Rated Premier League Defender

Manchester United face a three-way battle to secure the signature of the highly-rated Leicester City defender, Ben Chilwell.

It is no secret that United are looking to bolster their defensive options ahead of a potential title challenge next season and left-back Chiswell is a major transfer target for Solskjaer according to The Sun.

However, the United manager faces stiff competition from Chelsea and Manchester City who are also keen on the 23-year-old.

Chilwell’s contract doesn’t run out until 2024 meaning that any deal will likely require a hefty transfer fee.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Manchester City are reportedly keen to steal a march on their rivals in the pursuit of highly-rated Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly by lining up a swap deal involving Nicolas Otamendi and Oleksandr Zinchenko for the talented Senegal international.

The Sun reports that City have already been in contact with the Serie A club who have investigated the availability of Otamendi and Zinchenko. This could pave the way for a deal to be struck for Koulibaly.

Willian

Chelsea star Willian could receive a huge signing on fee if he agrees to a deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

Willian’s contract at Chelsea comes to an end this summer and as of yet, there have been no positive developments in terms of agreeing on a new deal with the west London club.

According to The Star, Jose Mourinho has made Willian one of his top transfer targets this summer and the hefty signing-on fee could be the extra incentive for the Brazilian to make the switch.

Federico Chiesa

Manchester United are reportedly “very close” to agreeing on Fiorentina’s evaluation for Italy winger Federico Chiesa.

However, reports in Italy state that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to do some extra convincing to get Chiesa to the Premier League as there is an understanding that the player would like to remain in Italy.

Nevertheless, United are considered to be the frontrunners among Premier League clubs in getting Chiesa’s signature.

In other transfer news, Chelsea have stepped up their interest for Germany and Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz as Callum Hudson-Odoi hasn’t developed as quickly as they would have liked, according to 90min.