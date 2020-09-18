Transfer News: Both Liverpool and Manchester United set their eyes on Senegalese striker

Plenty of rumours and gossip to get stuck into this Friday.

In today’s transfer news, both Manchester United and Liverpool have been heavily linked with Watford’s Senegalese striker Ismaila Sarr.

Elsewhere, United are also reportedly looking at the likes of Ivan Perisic, Kingsley Coman and Douglas Costa as alternatives if their move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho fails to materialise.

Transfer News – United and Liverpool set to battle it out for Ismaila Sarr

Reports on Friday suggest that both Manchester United and Liverpool will battle it out to secure the signing of Ismaila Sarr from Watford.

The Daily Mail reports that Liverpool have made contact with the Championship club to enquire about the striker’s situation but no formal bid has been lodged as of yet.

Sarr would be seen as back-up to Liverpool’s potent front-three of Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. It is understood that Watford want £36m for the striker and that they wouldn’t wan’t to part ways for anything less as they look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Independent is reporting that Manchester United have identified Sarr as someone they would like to pursue if their deal for Jadon Sancho fails to materialise. Sarr is just one of many alternative targets that the United hierarchy have identified as a back-up option.

Transfer News – Jadon Sancho back-up options

ESPN reports that Manchester United have identified Ivan Perisic, Kingsley Coman and Douglas Costa as a potential “stop-gap” solutions to their efforts of securing Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

An increasingly frustrated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to give up on securing Sancho but it looks like a short-term season-long loan for one of the aforementioned players may be needed before going after the Borussia Dortmund star once again next summer.

___

In other transfer news, Chelsea are expected to make a formal bid for West Ham’s Declan Rice and Manchester United have been linked with Germany midfielder Sami Khedira of Juventus.

