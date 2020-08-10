Transfer news: Liverpool deal for Kostas Tsimikas imminent, Arsenal wait on Philippe Coutinho & Leeds eye Conor Gallagher

Arsenal will need to bide their time in their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho as the Brazilian focuses on his Champions League campaign with Bayern Munich.

Elsewhere in today’s transfer news, Liverpool are close to announcing a deal for Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas. Leeds are eyeing up several players they want to get through the door, including Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

Kostas Tsimikas

In Liverpool transfer news, Sky Sports are reporting that they are close to securing the signature of Olympiakos left-back Kostas Tsimikas for a fee in the region of £11.75m.

Jurgen Klopp has set his sights on the 24-year-old after a previous failed bid. The Merseyside club had their offer for Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis knocked back recently.

Liverpool are keen on a deputy for Andy Robertson and it seems that have identified Tsimikas to fill that role. Tsimikas has been one of Olympiakos’ best players this season after the club secured their 45th Greek Super League crown.

The player is set to fly into Liverpool this week to complete his medical and discuss personal terms.

Philippe Coutinho

In Arsenal transfer news, the London club will have to wait before they get clarification on Philippe Coutinho’s proposed move to the Emirates.

The Star is reporting that Coutinho has urged his club Barcelona to not discuss his future until Bayern Munich’s Champions league journey comes to an end. The Brazilian star has been on loan with the German giants this season.

It seems that the Catalan club are keen to offload Coutinho. A loan move to Arsenal has been the subject of widespread speculation in recent weeks.

Bayern Munich take on Barcelona later this week in a one-legged quarter-final.

Conor Gallagher & Leeds

Leeds United are one of many clubs who have made enquiries into the availability of Chelsea’s 20-year-old midfielder Conor Gallagher according to The Daily Mail.

Gallagher spent the season on loan with Swansea City in the Championship where he received widespread praise for his performances.

Several Premier League and Championship clubs have reportedly requested to be kept up to date on Gallagher. The 20-year-old enters talks with Chelsea this week on his next move.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa’s side have also asked about Slavia Prague’s Romanian striker Nicolae Stanciu, who is available for £7m.

Elsewhere in today’s transfer news, Liverpool, Everton, Tottenham and West Ham have all shown an interest in signing Wales midfielder David Brooks from relegated Bournemouth according to The Star.