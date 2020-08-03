In today’s transfer news, Liverpool have moved into pole position for the signing of Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara.

Elsewhere, Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho. Meanwhile, Arsenal are eyeing up two players who ply their trade in La Liga.

Jadon Sancho

According to today’s transfer news from Sky Sports, Manchester United have received a boost with their hopes of signing Jadon Sancho.

Borussia Dortmund are still sticking to their €120 million evaluation for the player. Dortmund are reportedly open to accepting less money upfront.

Manchester United negotiations with BVB for #Sancho are now in ‘advanced stage’.

Man Utd always wanted to pay him using ‘add ons’ and ‘installments’ after virus. Still no agreement but talks on.

Personal terms are not a problem – his contract would be until June 2025. 🔴 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2020

Dortmund want €100 million upfront for Sancho so that they can buy a replacement.

However, it is reported that the club will be open to reducing this fee because they are unlikely to spend that much money on a new player.

Sancho is now ‘waiting’ to understand if the two clubs will find an agreement or not. He’d like to join Man Utd. But it’s up to the clubs and BVB are pushing to decide soon because they’d need a replacement if Sancho will leave. 🔴 #MUFC 📲 More details: https://t.co/AAcn6kWN1Z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2020

Sky Sports also reports that negotiating personal terms with the player will not be an issue.

However, if United and Dortmund can’t agree upon a fee, the Old Trafford outfit will likely turn to a possible loan deal for Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman.

Diego Carlos & Ivan Rakitic

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal with now step up their summer recruitment thanks to the financial clarity offered by their FA Cup triumph at the weekend.

Arsenal’s win over Chelsea ensures that The Gunners will play Europa League football next season. This will give the club a better indication of what they can spend this summer.

It is reported that Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Brazilian centre-half Diego Carlos who currently plays with Sevilla. This is one of the players the club will be targeting during the transfer window.

However, the 27-year-old is attracting the attention of clubs throughout Europe. As such, Arsenal will have a fight on their hands if they are to secure his signature.

French publication Le10 Sport are reporting that Arteta has already made contact with Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic about a transfer to the Emirates. However, the Croatian is understood not to be keen on a move to the Premier League. It is understood that he would prefer a move to Serie A.

Rakitic only has one year left on his contract. Therefore, it may be beneficial for the Catalan club to cash in on him now.

Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool have reportedly jumped to the head of the queue for the signature of Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara.

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo is reporting that Liverpool are now ‘very likely’ to sign the 29-year-old central midfielder.

This is despite previous reports that PSG were the club to win Alcantara’s signature.

Bayern Munich have set an asking price of €30 million which Liverpool are expected to match.

In other news…

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to be offered a new contract worth £250,000 per week by Arsenal. According to The Mirror, the bumper deal will last for three years and they will offer it to the Gabon international later this week.

The Sun is reporting that Manchester United are weighing up a move for Kasper Schmeichel, son of Old Trafford legend Peter, as a replacement for David De Gea.

While, Man United are hoping to use Chris Smalling as part of a swap deal for 25-old, Slovakia and Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, according to the Daily Star.