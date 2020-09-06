Transfer News: Premier League clubs eye up Antoine Griezmann while Thiago Alcantara denies he wants to leave Bayern Munich

Interesting developments from Barcelona.

In today’s transfer news, the potential availability of Antoine Griezmann has alerted some Premier League clubs.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has denied he wants to leave the Bundesliga champions.

Antoine Griezmann

Premier League clubs have been put on alert over the potential signing of Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona, according to a report in the Mail On Sunday.

Ronald Koeman promised Griezmann Lionel Messi’s role in the team. This is no longer the case after the Argentine confirmed he wants to stay at the Catalan club.

With Koeman keen to have a further look at Philippe Coutinho and also give opportunities to young talents such as Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele, Griezmann’s position in the team could be in doubt.

This has alerted Premier League clubs to his availability with Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool known to be keen admirers of the Frenchman.

If Barcelona were to sell the 2018 World Cup winner, they would likely be hit with a considerable loss. They signed Griezmann from Atletico Madrid for a fee of £107m.

Thiago Alcantara

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been linked to clubs across Europe this summer. However, he has now denied that he wants to leave the German giants.

“I have not said at any time that I am leaving,” Alcantara said.

“Every year you put me in a different team.

“I am on the sidelines, my future is tomorrow’s game right now.”

According to Manchester Evening News, Alcantara is not a priority target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side after they signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

This leaves Liverpool in pole position for the midfielder’s signature. Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the Spain international.

Other Transfer News

Newcastle United are close to securing three signings in the coming days. They have had bids accepted for Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis and Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, according to Sky Sports.

Steve Bruce’s side have also been in talks with free agent Ryan Fraser. The Newcastle manager keen to add players with Premier League experience before the season restarts shortly.

