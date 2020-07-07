Transfer News: Chelsea Interested In Signing Declan Rice From West Ham

Chelsea, West Ham, Manchester City and Manchester United are among the clubs to feature in today’s transfer news round-up.

Declan Rice

Chelsea are believed to be interested in bringing Declan Rice to Stamford Bridge. Frank Lampard is known to be a keen admirer of the England international but he sees the 21-year-old’s future at centre back rather than in midfield, according to The Times.

According to the report, Lampard is keen to fix his side’s defensive frailties and sees Rice as the solution. Rice is also a boyhood Chelsea fan who left the club when he was 14 after spending seven years in the academy.

Nathan Ake

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apparently revealed his plans to sign Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake.

The Telegraph reports that Solksjaer revealed his intention to sign the player when he told Ake after United’s 5-2 win, “We need a left-footed centre-back, so keep going.”

Chelsea have the option to re-sign Ake for £40 million but Lampard’s declaration for greater height in his side may leave the door open for United to clinch Ake’s signature.

Kalidou Koulibaly & Milan Skriniar

Both Manchester City and Manchester United are interested in the same pair of central defenders – Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan.

The Independent is reporting that Koulibaly is a top target for City this summer as Pep Guardiola looks to fill the void left by Vincent Kompany.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Chelsea and Real Madrid have reportedly stepped up their efforts in getting Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Manchester United and PSG are known to be admirers of the £80 million valued Serbian midfielder. The Express is reporting that Chelsea would need to secure Champions League football for next season if Milinkvic-Savic is to entertain the idea of moving to London.

___

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace are reportedly weighing up a £25 million deal for in-form Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard according to The Sun.