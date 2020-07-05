Transfer News: Chelsea Receive German Starlet Boost, PL Clubs Eye James Rodriquez & Leeds Set For Celtic Striker Bid

Manchester United, Chelsea and Leeds all feature in today’s transfer news round-up.

As reported by the Sun on Sunday, Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz with the news that Bayern Munich cannot afford a deal for the 21-year-old according to chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

According to Spanish daily, Marca, Real Madrid are keen to offload James Rodriquez who has one year left on his contract rather than see the 28-year-old depart the club as a free agent next summer. A host of Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Everton, Manchester United and Wolves are keen on the Colombian’s signature.

Arsenal will consider selling a number of their players to raise the funds for the highly sought after Ghanian midfielder Thomas Partey. According to the Mail on Sunday, Arsenal could sell Matteo Guendouzi, Alexandre Lacazette or Lucas Torreira in order to get enough money together to launch a bid for the 27-year-old.

If Leeds win promotion back to the Premier League, Marco Bielsa will launch an ambitious bid to bring Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard to Elland Road. Edouard has scored 28 goals in 45 appearances for Celtic this season and the 22-year-old is attracting plenty of attention due to his prolific goalscoring rate according to the Sunday Mirror.

The future of Republic of Ireland winger Aiden McGeady remains unclear after Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson confirmed McGeady’s future will be decided at the end of the season. McGeady is currently on loan with Charlton. According to the Sunderland Echo, Parkinson tried to find a club to take McGeady permanently during the January transfer window but failed to do so.

McGeady has another year remaining on his Sunderland contract and Parkinson hasn’t ruled out the possibility that the 33-year-old could go out on loan again.

Elsewhere, PSG are showing an interest in Newcastle’s exciting winger, Allan Saint-Maximin, Norwich’s Ben Godfrey is attracting the attention of two Bundesliga clubs, Real Valladolid’s Mohammed Salisu is piquing the interest of Manchester United, Everton, West Ham and Southampton, and Crystal Palace are reportedly preparing a £10 million bid for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.