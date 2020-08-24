Transfer news: Chelsea close in on three huge signings while Arsenal set for Brazilian centre-back

Chelsea have been busy in the transfer market.

In today’s transfer news, Chelsea are closing in on the signings of Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva. Arsenal, meanwhile, are set to complete a deal for Lille’s Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhães.

Chelsea Transfer News

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are close to completing deals for Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, Ben Chilwell from Leicester City and Thiago Silva from Champions League finalists PSG.

Frank Lampard’s side are close to securing a deal for Havertz which could be worth up to £90m. The German attacker is one of the most sought after players in Europe and his move to Chelsea is undoubtedly a huge coup for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

According to Sky Sports, a deal for Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell is “almost there”. Talks between the two clubs have continued today. It is understood that the England international is very keen on a move to London.

Finally, Thiago Silva is also expected to move to Chelsea. The veteran defender will add plenty of experience to Chelsea’s defence which conceded 54 goals in the Premier League last season.

Arsenal Transfer News

According to The Guardian, Lille’s Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhães has agreed on a move to The Emirates with the deal expected to be worth up to £27m.

It is understood that Lille accepted a bid from Arsenal last week and that personal terms were agreed over the weekend.

There were other clubs interested in Magalhães’s signature. Most notably Manchester City, Manchester United and Napoli. However, it seems that Mikel Arteta has now landed one of his top targets.

In other Arsenal news, their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho has hit a snag. The Express is reporting that the Brazilian midfielder has not ruled out staying with Barcelona.

Barcelona Transfer News

According to reports in Spain, new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman would like to see Philippe Coutinho stay at Camp Now.

Additionally, the 57-year-old is keen on signing Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, Manchester City’s Eric Garcia and Valencia’s Jose Gaya.

