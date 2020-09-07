Quiz: Name the most expensive Premier League transfer deadline day deals

Some iconic transfers in this list.

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the most expensive Premier League transfer deadline days deals.

Transfer deadline day may have lost its allure but there was a time where you could almost guarantee drama as desperate clubs scrambled to secure a much-needed signing before the window closes.

Last-minute helicopter rides to a club’s training ground, fax machines on the fritz and supporters camped outside stadiums – there can be so much to enjoy about what has been an iconic date in the footballing calendar.

In this quiz we want you to name the most expensive Premier League transfer deadline day deals i.e. all of the players you must name were bought by Premier League clubs.

We have included both Summer and January transfer deadline days in this quiz.

There are 15 players for you to name and you have five minutes to do so.

To help you along, we have provided the reported fee at the time and the selling club.

Good luck and please let us know how you get on by posting a comment.

Premier League Transfer Deadline Day Quiz





If the quiz does not appear above, please click here.

