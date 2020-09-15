Three Premier League stars in Top-10 richest footballers in the world list

Eye-watering figures.
Three Premier League players have made the top-10 richest footballers in the world list.
The 2020 list has been compiled by American business magazine, Forbes.
The list sees Lionel Messi in the number one spot with total earnings expected for 2020 to be $126m. The Argentine star, considered to be sport’s greatest player of the modern era, came close to securing a shocking move away from Barcelona this summer. However, the 33-year-old decided o play out the final year of his contract with the Catalan club.
He is expected to earn a salary of $92m in 2020 while endorsements will see him net $34m.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who is seen as a rival to Messi when the inevitable discussion of the world’s best player crops up, is in second place.
Ronaldo is expected to earn $117m in 2020 which consists of a salary of $70m and $47m in endorsements.
The big story of this year’s list is that of French superstar Kylian Mbappe. At only 21 years of age, Mbappe finds himself in fourth place with total earnings of $48m.
The PSG forward is earning more than both Ronaldo and Messi when the duo were his age.
Below you will find the full top-10 with three Premier League players included; Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Manchester United pair Paul Pogba and David De Gea.
Forbes Top-10 Richest Footballers 2020
1 – Lionel Messi
Total Earnings: $126 million
Salary: $92 million | Endorsements: $34 million
2 – Cristiano Ronaldo
Total Earnings: $117 million
Salary: $70 million | Endorsements: $47 million
3 – Neymar
Total Earnings: $96 million
Salary: $78 million | Endorsements: $18 million
4 – Kylian Mbappe
Total Earnings: $42 million
Salary: $28 million | Endorsements: $14 million
5 – Mohamed Salah
Total Earnings: $37 million
Salary: $24 million | Endorsements: $13 million
6 – Paul Pogba
Total Earnings: $34 million
Salary: $28 million | Endorsements: $6 million
7 – Antoine Griezmann
Total Earnings: $33 million
Salary: $28 million | Endorsements: $5 million
8 – Gareth Bale
Total Earnings: $29 million
Salary: $23 million | Endorsements: $6 million
9 – Robert Lewandowski
Total Earnings: $28 million
Salary: $24 million | Endorsements: $4 million
10 – David De Gea
Total Earnings: $27 million
Salary: $24 million | Endorsements: $3 million
