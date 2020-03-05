Tim Krul Had A Clever Method For Saving Troy Parrott’s Penalty

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul was the hero at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night as his two saves during the penalty shootout helped his side beat Spurs to clinch their spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Norwich will now welcome either Derby or Manchester United to Carrow Road after the draw for the last eight was made last night.

However, they have Krul to thank after his two saves against Gedson Fernandes and Ireland striker Troy Parrott clinched a 3-2 win on penalties after the match ended 1-1 after extra-time.

After the game, it was spotted that the Dutch goalkeeper had the names of each Spurs player on his water bottle with the respective likely direction of their spot-kick.

“When this happens you realise why you do it for,” Krul said.

“As a little boy, you want to save penalties and get your club through to the next round. Big emotions today.

“I was so close to the first one but me and my goalie coach are always doing the homework. I had it on my bottle.

“I think I mixed up one of the players but it all happens in the shootout, with the nerves and adrenaline.

“What a place to do it as well, and for 9,000 fans to be here on a Wednesday night.”

“The young lad, Troy Parrott, of course, I played a little bit with his head as well,” Krul also said following the game.

“I just said to him I hadn’t seen many penalties of his on my homework. I really hadn’t! This is where I just have to forget about everything and go back to what I know.

“I’ve learned with my experience. You just wait on the line and react to the shot. That’s what I did.”

There were some positives from an Irish point of view as Parrott and Norwich striker Adam Idah gained some minutes while Idah’s coolly struck penalty for Norwich, along with Krul’s heroics, helped the Canaries into the next round.