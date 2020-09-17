A huge opportunity missed.

David Moyes reportedly turned down the chance to sign Thiago Alcantara when he took over as Manchester United boss in 2013.

Alcantara has been the subject of considerable transfer speculation this summer.

The Bayern Munich star now looks to be on his way to Anfield with widespread reports confirming a deal has been done.

Moyes stepped into the Old Trafford hot seat in 2013 after Alex Ferguson stepped down as boss of the famous club.

Thiago should be a great signing for Liverpool – and another ‘what if’ moment for Man Utd. Thiago was Alex Ferguson’s leaving ‘present’ for David Moyes in 2013. Years of scouting, everything agreed. Then Moyes called it off because he didn’t feel he knew enough about the player. — Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) September 17, 2020

Ferguson a fan of Alcantara

ESPN are reporting that Ferguson had set up the transfer of Alcantara who was then playing for Barcelona.

The fee agreed was £17m after Ferguson became aware that Alcantara wanted to leave the Catalan club to secure first-team football.

However, David Moyes held off on completing the move for Thiago Alcantara because he was told by the United hierarchy that the club would be chasing a superstar signing with names such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale mentioned at the time.

Moyes then attempted to lure Cesc Fabregas to Old Trafford. As a result, he pulled the plug on a deal for Alcantara because he didn’t know enough about the player.

Of course, a move for Fabregas failed to materialise and Moyes subsequently secured Marouane Fellaini on transfer deadline day.

Alcantara’s disappointment of not securing a move to Old Trafford wouldn’t last too long. He secured a move to the German giants that summer.

In his seven years at the club, Alcantara has won seven Bundesliga titles and a Champions League. He is set to join Liverpool.

Manchester United have bolstered their midfield options this summer with the signing of Donny van de Beek. It will be interesting to see if their current pursuit Jadon Sancho yields dividends.

United supporters will certainly hope there are a few more new faces at Old Trafford before the transfer window closes.

(Originally published on September 5, 2020).

