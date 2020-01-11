“Treated Like A Minority Sport” – Stephen Kenny Hits Out At Government Funding

Republic of Ireland U21 boss Stephen Kenny has hit out at the latest allocation of government funding to the FAI.

On Friday, the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport announced the first set of allocations under the new Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF).

A range of projects throughout the country across different sports were allocated money with rugby and GAA featuring heavily.

However, the only football-related project which received funds was the allocation of over €2m to the development of a new Munster Centre of Excellence in Glanmire. The facility will be used as a training base for Cork City FC and it will also be made available to teams throughout the province.

Future Republic of Ireland senior boss, Kenny, hit out at the government’s allocation to football considering it’s the most played sport in the country from a participation perspective.

“For such a massive participation, the government money was €2.9 million,” Kenny told Virgin Media News.

Good news for Irish sport. Not so good news for the FAI. 👀 https://t.co/ojPwby8I6x — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) January 10, 2020

“It opens everyone’s eyes. In comparison to other sports over the last 20 years, we’ve been sort of, very much, even though we’re the biggest sport and the majority sport, we’ve been treated like a minority sport. I think that has been evident.”

Of course, all state funding to the FAI is currently suspended and the latest allocation for the centre of excellence in Glanmire will not be given the final green light until the Department is satisfied the issues surrounding corporate governance and finance are resolved within the association.

“We’ve been treated like a minority sport” – Republic of Ireland Under 21's manager Stephen Kenny criticised the historical allocation of government funding in an exclusive interview for Virgin Media Sport Tonight pic.twitter.com/1jrHhalTJZ — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) January 11, 2020

WhatsApp Email 205 Shares