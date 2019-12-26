Your TV Guide For Sport On St Stephen’s Day

The Premier League takes centre stage on St Stephen’s day as it does every year and below we have provided a guide to all the action that is taking place and where you can watch it.

Horse Racing will also play a prominent role over the next couple of days with the highly-anticipated Leopardstown Christmas festival getting underway today for four days until Sunday.

Premier League St Stephen’s Day Fixtures

St Stephen’s Day, December 26th

This year, Amazon Prime bought the TV rights for midweek Premier League games in December. However, Amazon’s coverage is not available in the Republic of Ireland so Premier Sports are broadcasting all the matches here.

All nine matches on St Stephen’s Day are being broadcast on either Premier Sport 1, Premier Sport 2 or via the red button.

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton – 12.30pm (Premier Sport 1)

Bournemouth v Arsenal – 3pm (Premier Sport red button)

Aston Villa v Norwich – 3pm (Premier Sport red button)

Chelsea v Southampton – 3pm (Premier Sport 1)

Crystal Palace v West Ham United – 3pm (Premier Sport red button)

Everton v Burnley – 3pm (Premier Sport red button)

Sheffield United v Watford – 3pm (Premier Sport red button)

Manchester United v Newcastle United – 5.30pm (Premier Sport 1)

Leicester City v Liverpool – 8pm (Premier Sport 1)

If you don’t have a TV subscription which includes Premier Sport, your best best is to purchase a Sports Extra pass from NOW TV.

Leopardstown Christmas Festival

St Stephen’s Day, December 26th

The Leopardstown Christmas festival gets underway today and below you can find the schedule for today’s races.

The festival is over four days and concludes on Sunday – it is live on RTÉ 2.

Race 1 – 12.10pm The Bet With The TOTE Maiden Hurdle – 4yo – 16f

Race 2 – 12.40pm Thorntons Recycling Maiden Hurdle – 5yo+ – 16f

Race 3 – 1.10pm The Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 2) – 3yo – 16f

Race 4 – 1.45pm The Holden Plant Rentals Handicap Hurdle – 4yo+ – 18f

Race 5 – 2.20pm The Racing Post Novice Chase (Grade 1) – 4yo+ – 16f

Race 6 – 2.55m The ‘Bet Through the FREE Racing Post App Handicap Steeplechase – 4yo+ – 17f

Race 7 – 3.30pm The Racing TV INH Flat Race – 4yo – 16f