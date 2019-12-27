Your Friday TV Guide For All Of Today’s Sport

Friday 27th December Sport TV Guide

Leopardstown Christmas Festival Day 2 – RTÉ2

Race 1 – 12.05pm – The Paddy Power ‘Only 363 Days Till Christmas’ 3yo Maiden Hurdle – 3yo 16f

Race 2 – 12.35pm – The Paddy Power ‘Live Stream All Irish Racing On Our App’ Beginners Steeplechase – 4yo+ 17f

Race 3 – 1.10pm – The Paddy’s Rewards Club ‘Loyalty’s Dead, Live For Rewards’ Steeplechase (Grade 1) – 5yo+ 16f

Race 4 – 1.45pm – The Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) – 4yo+ 16f

Race 5 – 2.20pm – The Paddy Power Games ‘Don’t Think You’re Special’ Handicap Hurdle – 4yo+ 16f

Race 6 – 2.55pm – The Paddy Power Steeplechase Grade B – 5yo+ 24f

Race 7 – 3.30pm – The Paddy Power Games ‘One for the Road’ Flat Race – 4yo+ 20f

Guinness PRO14

Ulster Rugby v Connacht Rugby – 7.35pm – Eir Sport / Premier Sport

PDC World Darts Championship – Sky Sports Darts & Sky Sports Main Event

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Simon Whitlock vs Mervyn King

Daryl Gurney vs Glen Durrant

Fallon Sherrock vs Chris Dobey

Evening Session (7pm)

Gerwyn Price vs John Henderson

Gary Anderson vs Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen vs Stephen Bunting

Premier League

Wolves v Manchester City – Premier Sports 1