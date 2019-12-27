Home Football Your Friday TV Guide For All Of Today’s Sport

Your Friday TV Guide For All Of Today’s Sport

Sean McMahon December 27, 2019

Friday 27th December Sport TV Guide 



Leopardstown Christmas Festival Day 2 – RTÉ2 

Race 1 – 12.05pm – The Paddy Power ‘Only 363 Days Till Christmas’ 3yo Maiden Hurdle – 3yo 16f
Race 2 – 12.35pm – The Paddy Power ‘Live Stream All Irish Racing On Our App’ Beginners Steeplechase – 4yo+ 17f
Race 3 – 1.10pm – The Paddy’s Rewards Club ‘Loyalty’s Dead, Live For Rewards’ Steeplechase (Grade 1) – 5yo+ 16f
Race 4 – 1.45pm – The Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) – 4yo+ 16f
Race 5 – 2.20pm – The Paddy Power Games ‘Don’t Think You’re Special’ Handicap Hurdle – 4yo+ 16f
Race 6 – 2.55pm – The Paddy Power Steeplechase Grade B – 5yo+ 24f
Race 7 – 3.30pm – The Paddy Power Games ‘One for the Road’ Flat Race – 4yo+ 20f

Guinness PRO14  

Ulster Rugby v Connacht Rugby – 7.35pm – Eir Sport / Premier Sport

PDC World Darts Championship – Sky Sports Darts & Sky Sports Main Event 

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Simon Whitlock vs Mervyn King
Daryl Gurney vs Glen Durrant
Fallon Sherrock vs Chris Dobey

Evening Session (7pm)

Gerwyn Price vs John Henderson
Gary Anderson vs Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwen vs Stephen Bunting

Premier League 

Wolves v Manchester City – Premier Sports 1

