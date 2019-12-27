Your Friday TV Guide For All Of Today’s Sport

Friday 27th December Sport TV Guide
Leopardstown Christmas Festival Day 2 – RTÉ2
Race 1 – 12.05pm – The Paddy Power ‘Only 363 Days Till Christmas’ 3yo Maiden Hurdle – 3yo 16f
Race 2 – 12.35pm – The Paddy Power ‘Live Stream All Irish Racing On Our App’ Beginners Steeplechase – 4yo+ 17f
Race 3 – 1.10pm – The Paddy’s Rewards Club ‘Loyalty’s Dead, Live For Rewards’ Steeplechase (Grade 1) – 5yo+ 16f
Race 4 – 1.45pm – The Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) – 4yo+ 16f
Race 5 – 2.20pm – The Paddy Power Games ‘Don’t Think You’re Special’ Handicap Hurdle – 4yo+ 16f
Race 6 – 2.55pm – The Paddy Power Steeplechase Grade B – 5yo+ 24f
Race 7 – 3.30pm – The Paddy Power Games ‘One for the Road’ Flat Race – 4yo+ 20f
Guinness PRO14
Ulster Rugby v Connacht Rugby – 7.35pm – Eir Sport / Premier Sport
PDC World Darts Championship – Sky Sports Darts & Sky Sports Main Event
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
Simon Whitlock vs Mervyn King
Daryl Gurney vs Glen Durrant
Fallon Sherrock vs Chris Dobey
Evening Session (7pm)
Gerwyn Price vs John Henderson
Gary Anderson vs Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwen vs Stephen Bunting
Premier League
Wolves v Manchester City – Premier Sports 1