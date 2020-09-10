Soccer Saturday panel confirmed for opening Premier League weekend

A new look.

Soccer Saturday will have a new-look panel this weekend as the 2020/21 Premier League season gets underway.

Former Soccer Saturday panel

Sky Sports have come in for considerable criticism when they made the decision last month to part ways with Charlie Nicholas, Matt Le Tissier and Phil Thompson.

The trio have been stalwarts on the popular programme alongside Paul Merson and host Jeff Stelling both of whom remain in situ.

Stelling and popular reporter Chris Kamara have both spoken out about their disappointment to see their colleagues and friends leave the show.

The hugely popular reporter has given his take

Soccer Saturday panel

The Athletic is reporting that former Stoke City boss Tony Pulis, former Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood, former Republic of Ireland international Clinton Morrison and former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson will make up the new panel.

Merson and Stelling will join the new panel.

It is also understood that Sky Sports have yet to decide on a permanent panel which will feature throughout the season. The line-up which has been reported is for this weekend with the make-up of future shows unknown at this point.

Although Sky Sports have yet to land on a permanent panel, they do plan to rotate guests throughout the season. Other names expected to feature include Robbie Fowler, Joleon Lescott, Matt Murray and Glenn Murray.

The Athletic are also reporting that behind the scenes, the decision to sack the trio has been mixed. Some people are upset at their loss while others recognise the need to have new faces involved.

Kamara, who will remain as part of the show, said he was gutted when he learned the news.

“Obviously I’m gutted, absolutely gutted.

“And I know they are. I’ve spoken to Thommo and Charlie and I’ve text Le Tiss… we were such a good team and it was all going well.”

