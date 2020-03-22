Alan Shearer Opens Up On Famous Run-In With Roy Keane

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has opened up on one of his many run-ins with Roy Keane after speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day programme on Saturday night.

Shearer was joined by host Gary Lineker and Ian Wright as the trio compiled the Top-10 captains in the Premier League era.

Keane ultimately finished in fourth position on the Top-10 list and Shearer recalled a famous encounter in 2001 where the Cork man received a red card for throwing a punch at the Geordie legend, a punch which didn’t land.

In this particular game, Sir Bobby Robson’s Newcastle were leading United 4-3 at St James’ Park with just a few minutes remaining. Shearer attempted to hold the ball up in the corner but conceded a throw-in. The Newcastle captain stopped Keane from taking it quickly before something was said as the Irish midfielder reacted with an attempted punch.

“We were beating them at St James’ and he wanted to take a quick throw-in and he’d been at me all game as he normally was,” Shearer said.

“It was about three or four minutes before the end of the game. I can’t remember exactly what I said. I called him some sort of name.

“He got the red card and I remember having a little smile and thought ‘I’ve done you a kipper there. I can’t believe you’ve fell into that little trap.’

“And I can see him, the steam was coming out of his ears. And then I’m thinking, the final whistle goes and I’m thinking, do I run straight off?

“Do I try and get up there because I knew for a fact that Roy would be waiting at the top of the tunnel.

“So I don’t know, I say thanks and shake hands and what have you and there’s this big commotion going on, and I look up and there’s Roy he’s waiting for me at the top of the tunnel!”

