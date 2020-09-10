Shamrock Rovers v AC Milan: TV details for glamour European tie

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Shamrock Rovers take on AC Milan in the Europa League second qualifying round on Thursday, September 17. Here is all you need to know, including team news, kick-off times and TV details for this European encounter.

Who are Shamrock Rovers playing?

Shamrock Rovers are playing AC Milan at the Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. The Dublin side will meet the Italian giants in what will be one of the most high-profile European matches involving an Irish side for many years.

The Italian side finished sixth in last season’s Serie A as they enter the second round of Europa League qualifying.

The match kicks off at 7 pm on Thursday, September 17th.

What is at stake?

This match is the second game of Shamrock Rovers’ European campaign.

Rovers reached this point in dramatic circumstances when they came from behind to eventually beat Finnish side Ilves 12-11 on penalties in what was an incredible shootout.

They were rewarded for their efforts by landing AC Milan in the draw for the second round.

The winners of this match will secure their passage into the third round of Europa League qualifying. The third round is the penultimate match before qualifying for the Europa League group stages.

What is Shamrock Rovers’ form going into this game?

Shamrock Rovers are enjoying an excellent run of form which has yet to see them lose a game in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Their most recent win came against bitter rivals Bohemians in a hotly contested Dublin derby.

Milan are currently in preseason mode but they have secured three consecutive wins in warm-up games before their first game of the new Serie A season against Bologna on September, 21.

How can I watch Shamrock Rovers v AC Milan on TV?

RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player will broadcast the match.

Coverage begins at 6.30 pm with the match kicking off at 7 pm. George Hamilton is on commentary alongside former Republic of Ireland international Kenny Cunningham.

What are the teams?

Both managers will announce their teams an hour before kick-off.

