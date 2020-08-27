Pundit Scott Minto announces his departure from Sky Sports

And another.

Pundit Scott Minto has announced that he will be leaving Sky Sports in what is yet another departure from the British broadcasting giant.

On Wednesday, Sky Sports announced that Matt Le Tissier, Charlie Nicholas and Phil Thompson have departed the company and will no longer form a part of the broadcaster’s Soccer Saturday coverage which is hosted by Jeff Stelling.

The move by Sky Sports has come in for considerable criticism on social media and the latest announcement by Minto has only added to the anger.

Minto is a familiar face for football fans as he would regularly host Championship coverage on Sky Sports in addition to Carabao Cup and Spanish football matches.

“It is with a heavy heart that after 13 incredible years with Sky Sports I share the news that I will no longer be working with Sky and be part of their ongoing football coverage,” Scott Minto said on Twitter.

“While the decision wasn’t mine, I leave Sky with nothing but fond memories of covering the EFL, playoffs, Carabao Cup, Spanish football, Revista De La Liga and many more.

“It has been a truly fantastic experience and a privilege to work with, and alongside, so many talented individuals. I would like to wish the staff and teams at Sky all the very best for the forthcoming season. A season which is set to be truly spectacular both in the Premier League and EFL.

“I am hugely excited by the future and will be sharing news soon of my next project. I look forward to being back on screen very soon.”

Reacting to yesterday’s news that Le Tissier, Nicholas and Thompson would no longer be a part of Sky Sports, Soccer Saturday host Jeff Stelling wrote on social media:

“One of my saddest days ever at Sky Sports with the departure of three of my best mates. They have been part of a team that for me was the best.”

