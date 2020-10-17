Ryan Manning completes Championship switch to Swansea City

This looks like a good move for the 24-year-old.

Ryan Manning has secured a permanent move to Swansea City from QPR, the Welsh club have confirmed.

Manning has spent almost six years with the London based outfit where he made 87 appearances in all competitions. He also enjoyed a loan move to Rotherham United during that time.

The Welsh club have confirmed that the move is subject to international clearance and that it was for an undisclosed fee.

Ryan Manning has signed a three-year contract with Swansea and he will wear the number three shirt for the Swans.

Manning, who can play at wing-back or in midfield, made 44 appearances for QPR last season where he managed to score five goals.

The Galway man has yet to make a senior appearance for the Republic of Ireland but he was included in the squad for games against Northern Ireland and Denmark in November 2018. He was also included in Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland squad for the UEFA Nations League clash with Finland which took place last week.

Swansea have enjoyed an excellent start to the season which sees them undefeated after four games. The Swans currently lie in fourth place on 10 points, two points behind league leaders Bristol City.

