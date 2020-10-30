Ryan Giggs believes it could be 20 years before Manchester United win another Premier League title

Bleak prediction from the Manchester United legend.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs believes that it could be 20 years before Manchester United win another Premier League title.

Manchester United have endured a disappointing start to the new Premier League season with just seven points from five games. However, their Champions League form which saw them win their two opening games, including a win over last year’s finalists PSG, suggests they could show some improved form in the Premier League.

United have not won a Premier League title since Alex Ferguson departed the club at the end of the 2012/13 season.

With Liverpool ending their 20-year drought last season, Giggs believes United could suffer a similar wait for their next title.

“It could be 15, 20 years before you know it, especially if (Jurgen) Klopp and (Pep) Guardiola stick around,” Giggs told Jamie Carragher, on The Greatest Game podcast.

“They have got the resources and the players so we have Liverpool to look at where the last time when they won it in 1990 they thought we’ll win it again soon.

“Even Klopp took four-and-a-half years for him to win it – it takes a long time. You have to think about what Klopp did.

“He improved the team every season or won a trophy like the Champions League and then you saw the improvement so the pressure was off a little bit.

“Every manager and signing is seen as that he will win us the league and it’s not like that.”

