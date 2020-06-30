Roy Keane Reportedly In Talks For International Managerial Role

Roy Keane is currently in talks to secure a new managerial role in international football according to a report in The Sun.

It is reported that Keane is in talks to take over as manager of Azerbaijan after the wealthy country parted ways with the services of former West Ham assistant Nikola Jurcevic.

It is understood that Keane is keen to get back into management with his last job in international football coming as Martin O’Neill’s assistant when the duo took charge of the Republic of Ireland between 2013-2018. Keane also had an assistant role with Nottingham Forest for the latter half of the 2018/2019 season.

Former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr recently stated that Keane’s style of analysis when he is a pundit on Sky Sports will do him few favours in helping secure a managerial role in the future, however, this has not deterred the Azerbaijan FA who have made Keane their top target.

According to the report, the terms are attractive but some convincing will need to be done if the Cork man decides to agree to become their new manager.

Keane has made no secret of his desire to return to management and it will be interesting to see if he decides to take up this latest offer.

Azerbaijan have been promoted to League C of the UEFA Nations League with their next game coming away to Montenegro on October 10.