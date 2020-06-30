Roy Keane Reportedly In Talks For International Managerial Role

Roy Keane is currently in talks to secure a new managerial role in international football.

It is reported that Keane is in talks to take over as manager of Azerbaijan after the wealthy country parted ways with the services of former West Ham assistant Nikola Jurcevic.

According to the Irish Times, Keane is one of several candidates under consideration for the role.

It is understood that Keane is keen to get back into management. His last job in international football coming as Martin O’Neill’s assistant when the duo took charge of the Republic of Ireland between 2013-2018. Keane also had an assistant role with Nottingham Forest for the latter half of the 2018/2019 season.

Keane’s last stint as a manager came with Championship side Ipswich Tow between 2009 and 2001. Before that, he was the Sunderland manager between 2006 and 2008, when he helped the Black Cats achieve promotion to the Premier League and secure their place in the top-flight.

Since leaving Forest last summer, Keane has been working as a football pundit for Sky Sports.

Former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr recently stated that Keane’s style of analysis when he is a pundit on Sky Sports will do him few favours in helping secure a managerial role in the future.

However, this has seemingly not deterred the Azerbaijan FA from considering Keane for the job. Azerbaijan are currently ranked 114th in the world.

According to reports, the terms are attractive but some convincing will need to be done if the Cork man decides to agree to become their new manager.

Keane has made no secret of his desire to return to management and it will be interesting to see if he decides to take up this latest offer.

Azerbaijan have been promoted to League C of the UEFA Nations League with their next game coming away to Montenegro on October 10.